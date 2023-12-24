The fashion fair Pitti Uomo is returing to Florence this June at its usual location, the Fortezza da Basso from June 11 to 14.

The spotlight will be on the Spring/Summer 2025 collections. About 790 brands, 43% of which international, will showcase their new ideas. Alongside menswear, the lifestyle sector will be display with accessories and design products which are increasingly featured in the selections of top concept stores and the finest boutiques.

Big names are on the program for this edition, starting with Paul Smith, who will headline a special event on Pitti Uomo’s opening day. The selection of Marine Serre as Guest Designer is significant, as her work highlights style and content that are highly relevant today. Among the must-see events are the first runway show by the cult brand Pierre Louis Mascia and the debut of a men’s fashion capsule by Plan C’s Carolina Castiglioni. The exhibition itinerary confirms its five sections: Fantastic Classic, Futuro Maschile, Dynamic Attitude, Superstyling, and I Go Out. There will also be the S|Style and Vintage Hub special areas. Among the international collaborations, besides the established presence of Scandinavian Manifesto and J Quality, this edition of Pitti Uomo will feature the special project China Wave.

“Pitti Uomo continues to grow alongside the brands, providing its ever-growing and stronger community with an opportunity to connect, conduct business, and delve into topics shaping contemporary fashion culture,” says Raffaello Napoleone, CEO of Pitti Immagine. “For the upcoming season, fashion companies have once again chosen to focus their resources and investments on Florence and our event, which, in return, offers brands international visibility and an ideal, ever-evolving context to engage with the right stakeholders.”

“We have put great effort into creating the CFMI Academy,” explains Annalisa Areni, Head of Client Strategies at UniCredit Italy, “which serves as an interface between Fashion Design students and fashion industry companies, aiming to promote advanced training opportunities. This project aligns with one of our group’s main goals: to actively support young talent so they can fully realize their potential. We believe it is essential to continue investing in education, a key element to facilitate the transmission of knowledge and further enhance the excellent productions of our Made in Italy. Through the Academy, born from a synergy with Pitti and other prestigious partners, we are committed to creating educational pathways that promote a broader industrial and sustainability culture, making theoretical training more aligned with the operational challenges faced daily by companies.”

Special Events and Projects at Pitti



MARINE SERRE

Guest Designer Pitti Uomo 106

Marine Serre, Founder and Creative Director of the eponymous brand, will be Guest Designer at Pitti Immagine Uomo 106. Born in 1991, already praised among the most interesting talents of Paris Fashion Week, the French designer will create a fashion show-event in Florence. On Wednesday, June 12, the Villa di Maiano will host the new MARINE SERRE Menswear collection.

Cuoio di Toscana continues to support young creatives through their ambitious project, recognizing in French designer Marine Serre, guest designer of Pitti Uomo 106, the same values ​​of sustainability shaed by the Consorzio.

(see the dedicated press release)



PAUL SMITH

Special Event at Pitti Uomo 106

Paul Smith chooses Florence and the Pitti Immagine Uomo stage to present the new Spring/Summer 2025 collection. The British designer returns to the show with a special event set for the opening day of its 106th edition on June 11, 2024.

(see the dedicated press release)

PIERRE-LOUIS MASCIA

debuts his first runway show

For PITTI UOMO 106, Pierre-Louis Mascia will present his 2025 Spring/Summer collection during a runway show-event scheduled for 13 June 2024 at 6:00 p.m and produced jointly with Pitti Immagine. The French designer, who has been showing at Pitti Uomo for several seasons, will present his eclectic aesthetic world with a co-ed runway show-event held in the striking Tepidarium del Roster.

(see the dedicated press release)

PLAN C

Debuting the men’s capsule collection at the Fortezza

At the Spazio delle Grotte, Carolina Castiglioni’s brand launches a new line for Spring/Summer 2025 where gender boundaries blur. Drawing inspiration from the women’s collection, the designer presents ten genderless summer looks, complete with accessories made from cotton, technical materials, and lightweight wool, achieving a balance between masculine and feminine, classic and high-tech styles.

(see the dedicated press release)

Among the events in the city:

ANTONY MORATO

Antony Morato’s summer also passes through Florence with a major techno music event. On June 12, at the Stazione Leopolda, the winner of the “The Sound of Unity” contest will be announced, later headlining a special evening at “Amnesia” in Ibiza.

RINASCENTE

During Pitti Uomo 106, Rinascente Firenze in Piazza della Repubblica will host “YELLOW THURSDAY IN RINASCENTE,” a day of events themed around “Pitti Lemon.” Starting at 8:30 AM on Thursday, June 13, the ToscaNino terrace on the 4th floor of Rinascente will host the Yellow Breakfast, reserved for the press and buyers; and later that same day, at 8:00 PM, Rinascente Firenze will open its doors for the Yellow Shopping Night, a special evening of shopping and entertainment.

FERRAGAMO presents the book Viesca Toscana

The Ferragamo Family presents the coffee table book “Viesca Toscana,” which explores the special connection of Salvatore and Wanda Ferragamo with the beautiful estate in the Florentine countryside owned by the family since 1952. The event will take place on June 13 at Palazzo Spini Feroni, preceded by a visit to the “Salvatore Ferragamo 1898-1960” exhibition at the Ferragamo Museum. The event is by invitation only.



Fashion school initiatives in the city:

_ POLIMODA

On June 12 at 6:00 PM, in Florence at a yet-to-be-revealed location, Polimoda will present its “Graduation Show 2024”. Emerging designers from around the world will showcase their collections, highlighting diversity and inclusivity, hallmarks of the cosmopolitan universe of the fashion school. By invitation only.



_IED FIRENZE

The Istituto Europeo di Design unveils at Pitti Uomo the “Identity” installation, conceived by a special team of IED students selected from Italy and abroad, with the exceptional curation of Michel Comte, a prominent fashion photographer and contemporary artist. The installation will be presented on June 12th at the former Teatro dell’Oriuolo in Florence (11:30 AM press preview / 5:00 PM opening).

_ISTITUTO MARANGONI FIRENZE

On June 13 at 7:00 PM, at Palazzo Ximènes Panciatichi in Florence, Istituto Marangoni Firenze will present the Fashion Show “The Witness”. The collections of ten designers will be accompanied by performances and exhibitions, offering an innovative vision of the fashion show itself, integrating technology and creativity.



Among the exhibitions to note during the days of Pitti Uomo:

MUSEO DEL TESSUTO DI PRATO FOUNDATION

Walter Albini. The talent, the designer

An exhibition curated by Daniela Degl’Innocenti and Enrica Morini showcasing over 400 items, many of them never seen before, including jewellery, sketches, drawings, photographs, clothes and fabrics, which document more than two decades of work by the genius designer and pioneer of Made in Italy, and a forefather of prêt-à-porter and the total look. Walter Albini. The talent, the designer is under the patronage of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion and Centro Studi e Archivio della Comunicazione (CSAC) of the University of Parma, and is completed by a rich catalogue published by Skira. The exhibition will be open until September 22, 2024.



PITTI CONNECT

Alongside the physical fair, Pitti Immagine continues to promote exhibitors’ proposals, news, and special initiatives on the global platform PITTI CONNECT.

Visit uomo.pittimmagine.com

DONGFENG

Official Car of Pitti Uomo 106

An electric model from the automaker Dongfeng, one of the most important automotive groups in China, will serve as the official car of Pitti Uomo 106.



The Pitti Crew

wears

ARMOR LUX and FLOWER MOUNTAIN

Pitti Immagine thanks ARMOR LUX and FLOWER MOUNTAIN

for their contribution in dressing The Pitti Crew for this edition of the fair.