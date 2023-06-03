Only a few days and Florence will be again the capital of men’s fashion and lifestyles. With 835 brands, both Italian and international, showcasing their new collections, and designers Steven Stockey-Daley and Luca Magliano as the protagonists of this event, Pitti Immagine intends to continue its journey into the world of men fashion.

Given the current international context, the event is confirmed as an essential point of reference for designers, buyers and press. Not simply a preeminent showcase for the next Fall/Winter collections, but also a place that, at every edition, mirrors the latest trends, creativity and new demands of our society. In this regard, the choice of Luca Magliano and Steven Stokey-Daley as the Guest designers is emblematic: two young creatives who will bring to the Fortezza lots of inspiring ideas, in addition to the spectacle of their fashion.

With regard to attendance, the number of exhibitors continues to grow thanks to the return of someimportant key brands. In January Pitti Uomo will be presenting the collections of 835 brands, 43% of which are from abroad. All the various facets of the Pitti Uomo format are confirmed, with a layout that turns the spotlight on the individual sections, with special focuses on vintage and the world of pets, as well as an expansion of the international collaborations with the launch of NEUDEUTSCH, a special project on new-wave german fashion design.

“Pitti Uomo is, to all effects and purposes, an unmissable opportunity for comparing notes, which makes Florence a leader city in the fashion salon sector”, says Raffaello Napoleone, CEO of Pitti Immagine.

“From our special observatory we perceive our brands’ desire to be present in Florence to be seen and to meet up with international clients.On this front, we are confident in widespread participation from foreign buyers. In a unique and spectacular setting that brings together all the key players fromthe international fashion scene, Pitti Uomo provides a one-of-a-kind overview of the new collections and the opportunity to gain valuable feedback on market trends and major creative scenes. The Pitti team’sscouting work has been thorough, and, as always, we believe the Florentine setting will add further value to the special projects on the calendar».

The ITALIAN GOVERNMENT and the ICE AGENCYsupport Pitti Uomo and the winter editions of the fairs

The Italian Government and the ICE -Italian Foreign Trade Promotion and Internationalization Agency which works for Italian companies promote Florence’s role in Italian fashion’s internationalization strategy by supporting the 2024 Pitti Immagine fairs. An essential contribution to the program of incoming delegations of top foreign members of the trade, the promotion and special events.

“Thanks to this collaboration,” says Agostino Poletto, General Manager of Pitti Immagine, “we can invest valuable resources in inviting buyers from emerging markets, both those we identify as potential new clients for high-qualityMade in Italy products, and those who are already becoming important for

our national exhibitors. For this activity, we have worked with the staff of ICE Agency offices abroad, always finding expertise and in-depth knowledge of the respective distribution and consumption contexts, crucial elements for serious planning.”

The Buyers

The buyers from the most important international department stores, experimental shops and boutiques and the online retailers who have confirmed their attendance include names like:

10 Corso Como (South Korea),Beaker (South Korea),Beams (Japan),Bergdorf & Goodman (United States),Beymen (Turkey),Bindesbøl (Denmark),Bloomingdale’s (United States),Breuninger (Germany),Brown Thomas (United Kingdom),Browns (United Kingdom),Bungalow (Germany),CNTRBND (Canada),DFS -La Samaritaine (France),End Clothing (United Kingdom),Engelhorn (Germany),Fashion Club 70 (Belgium),Galeries Lafayette (France),Globus (Switzerland),Harry Rosen (Canada),Harvey Nichols (United Kingdom),Harvey Nichols (Qatar),Helmut Eder (Germany),Highsnobiety (Germany),Holt Renfrew (Canada),I am Shop (South Korea),Isetan Mitsukoshi (Japan),Jus (Sweden),Kadewe (Germany), La Garçonne (United States), La Maison Simons(Canada), Le Gray (Saudi Arabia), Level Shoes (United Arab Emirates), Lodenfrey (Germany), Martinpatrick 3 (UnitedStates), Marubeni (Japan), Matches (United Kingdom),Mitchell of Westport (United States),My Theresa (Germany),Nino Alvarez (Spain),Notre (United States),Opener (South Korea),Peek & Cloppenburg (Germany),Printemps (France),Saks Fifth Avenue (United States),Selfridges (United Kingdom),Silver Deer (Mexico),Sok (Finland),Skp (China),Smets (Luxembourg),Ssense (Canada),Takashimaya (Japan),The Business (United Kingdom),Trends (Taiwan),Trunk Clothiers (United Kingdom),Tsum (Russia),United Arrows (Japan),VMC (Switzerland),Voo store (Germany),Worksout (South Korea).

PittiTime:

the new theme of the Pitti Immagine winter fairs

Perceived, recognized, real, virtual, fleeting, unconquerable: time does not flow in a uniform way, from the past towards the future, precisely measured by clocks. It accelerates, decelerates, searches for a rhythm. A bit like fashion.That’s why PittiTimeis the theme that will characterize the Pitti Immagine winter fairs and the new Pitti Uomo adv campaign directed by Leonardo Corallini and coordinated by the creative director Angelo Figus.

“Pitti Uomo is very similar to a time frame; it punctually arrives every season to propose, present, compare, anticipate, change», comments Agostino Poletto, General Manager ofPitti Immagine. «And fashion also reflects on time, accelerating the collections in syncopated sequences of capsules, becoming stabilized in a timeless ambient, defining the quiet luxury of garments that remain, in the ongoing search for an identifying heritage as a sign of continuity. An incessant journey back and forth

through quotations and references that it seemed impossible would ever return, in a climatethat cancels out seasons and changes the reference points”.

(see attached press release)The protagonist brands835brands in total

43% of which from abroad

All the brands participating in Pitti Uomo 105 at the Fortezza da Basso are also showcasing their collections on the Pitti Connect digital platform.

The Pitti Uomo itinerary

The exhibition spaces in the Fortezza da Basso will be welcoming the multifaceted and international world of Pitti Uomo. The five sections -Fantastic Classic, Futuro Maschile, Dynamic Attitude, Superstyling and I Go Out –will present the Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collections: from the classical to the informal, passing through the world of research. The presence of the special areas dedicated to pets and vintage is confirmed.

FANTASTIC CLASSIC

The most innovative and contemporary evolution of classic looks. The Groundand Lower Floorsof the Central Pavilion, Salone M, Sala Alfa, Rondinoand the Costruzioni Lorenesihost a selection of iconic Made in Italy brands and the highest expressions of international tailoring. It is a journey where the lines and codes of the classic wardrobe are updated through an innovative vision of the outfit, aligning models and combinations with modern needs and aspirations.

The brands at FANTASTIC CLASSIC include:

AT.P.CO,Barmas, Borsalino, Briglia 1949, Brunello Cucinelli, Caruso, Crockett & Jones, Cruciani, Cruna, Doriani Cashmere, Doucal’s, Dressler, EdwardGreen, Fedeli, GMS75, GranSasso, Grenfell, Guglielminotti, Head Sportswear, Herno, Herno Laminar, Hettabretz, Incotex Blue Division, Johnstons of Elgin, Kired, L’Impermeabile, L.B.M. 1911, Loake, Manuel Ritz, Tateossian London,Tatras, TMB,Paoloni, Paul & Shark, People of Shibuya, Piacenza 1733, Piquadro, Roy Robson, Roy Roger’s, Sand Menswear, Seraphin, Siviglia,StefanoRicci, Stenströms, Stile Latino, Studio Seidensticker, Xacus, Windsor.

FUTURO MASCHILE

Futuro Maschile, always one of the most widely attended sections of Pitti Uomo, presents its journey through the most advanced looks in contemporary menswear on theUpper Level of theMain Pavilion.

An elegancethat goes beyond the formal –from technical jackets and coats to tailored trousers, from distinctive accessories to luxury knitwear –for a section that reinvents itself at each edition to showcasethe effortless looks of informed and cutting-edge menswear.

The brands at FUTURO MASCHILE include:

04651/, ANT45, Arma, Avant Toi, Buttero, Cahu Paris, De Bonne Facture, East Harbour Surplus, Faliero Sarti, Felisi, G.R.P., Hannes Roether, Hestra, Homecore, Inis Meain Ireland, Isabel Benenato, Jacques Solovière Paris, John Smedley, Lodenfrey, Ma’ Ry’ Ya, McGeorge ofScotland, Paltò, Paraboot, Pierre Louis Mascia, Roberto Collina, Ron Dorff, Rovi Lucca, Salvatore Santoro, Sunspel, Tela Genova, Toga Virilis,Transit, Tricker’s, Yves Salomon.

DYNAMIC ATTITUDE

A passion fora dynamic lifestyle is the starting point for those who wear the collections shown at Dynamic Attitude, protagonists at the Cavaniglia Pavilion, Armeria, Fureria, Magazzini 07and in a series of independent spaces at the Monumental Area, Ghiaia Pavilion and Costruzioni Lorenesi.

These are symbolic brands, capable of blending absolutely contemporary sport-and-streetwear clothing in their collections. Freedom and comfort are the dictates, buttheydevelop into elegant design, contaminated by vintage while being innovative and energetic with a tech spirit.

The brands at DYNAMIC ATTITUDE include:

American College Usa, Anerkjendt, Barbour, Bikkembergs, Blundstone, Bombers Originals, Brandblack, Buffalo Boots, Canadian, Ciesse Piumini, D1 Milano, Denham, Duno, Dynamic Gabba,East Pacific Trade, Ecoalf, Ellesse, Fat Moose, F**K, Fila, Filson, Goorin Bros, G-Star

Raw, Guess Jeans, Hey Dude, Hoff, Lotto Leggenda, Lyle & Scott, Kangol, Karl Kani, KNT Kiton New Textures, MC2 Saint Barth, Mou, MWM Mod Wave Movement, Penfield, Replumé, Rodd & Gunn New Zealand, Saucony, Scotch & Soda, Sun68,Vibram,Voile Blanche, Woolrich,Wushu Ruyi, Zoo York.

SUPERSTYLING The quest for new style canons that anticipate trends. Aesthetic choices that go beyond the usual, supported by sartorial skills and a constantlychanging outlook that can detect new identities and respond to today’s multiple expressive needs. The Arsenaleand the Sala delle Nazioniwill showcase a selection of high-creativity-content international brands that byconducting style research and studying materials are becoming even more recognizable withtheir genderless linesand cross-season offerings.

The brands at SUPERSTYLING include:Amaranto, Armor Lux,Astorflex, Atalasport, Bask in the Sun, Bailey 1922, Blue de Gênes, Boltey, Boyde, Brightway, CaptainSantors, Catch Ball, Cloth and Cut, C.O.F. studio, Coopettebros, Croots England, Flower Mountain, Gallia Knit project, Gitman Bros. Est 1978, Goldwin, Hankalex, Harris Wharf London, Kappy Design, Kardo, Lagomoro, Loreak Mendian, Manifattura Ceccarelli, Nanamica, National Standard, Numero Uno, Only the Blind, Patchouli byClaudio Cutuli,Regal, Resolute, Samsøe Samsøe, Sanders, Sandmanncraft, Seven Gauge, Shangri-La Heritage, The Quartermaster, The Real Garcia, The Shoe of Life by H.Katsukawa, Valette Studio, WANT Les Essentiels, Wundercamera Wardrobe.

I GO OUT

A new lifestyle perspective where a passion for the outdoors and nature-related sports meets the most advanced stylistic research.I GO OUTis the section of the fair that interprets contemporary trends in outdoor looks, aiming at the best concept stores andmost demanding e-shops. The Sala della Ronda –in the new layout curated by Swiss designer Sebastiano Tosi-will be hosting its across-the-board offering of international makers of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle items for outdoor living –all things that can dialogue with the city and cutting-edge fashions. There will be innovative products that combine style and performance, functionality andambitious design –as well as items that combine environmentally friendly philosophy witha creativity that looks to travel.

Here are the brands showing in I GO OUT:

Again, Albaoptics, Càpe Concept, Cotopaxi, Coxmoore, Craft, Danner, Elliker, Everyday Mountaineering, Hikerdelic, Keen, Minnessak, Monofoo, Quartz Co, Sandqvist, Scandinavian Edition, Snow Peak, Snow Peak Outdoor Lifestyle Creator, Subu, Teva, True Tribe, Yogi Footwear.

The special focuses

PITTIPETS

The fashion side of the pet world has nowbecome one of the most appreciated features at the Fortezza, as well as a market segment that is rapidly expanding. The exclusive space dedicated to accessories and lifestyle proposals for animal friends —with a layout designed by Ilaria Marelli, an architect and designer who has created renowned spaces for international lifestyle brands —spotlights a selection of brands that are revolutionizing the pet world with their offerings of clothing, accessories,animal care products, objects, and home furnishings.

Among the brands at PITTIPETS: 2.8 Duepuntootto, Bullophilosophy, Faliero Sarti For Pets, I Love My Dog, Lollipet, Labilla, Mastrodoro, My Family, Ugo, and the special participation of Poltrona Frau.

VINTAGE HUB Circular Fashion

VINTAGE HUBCircular Fashion returns.This is the project launched during the last edition and curated by Angelo Caroli, the soul behind A.N.G.E.L.O. Vintage Palace, with the aim of promoting acontemporary approach to the world of vintage. The First Floorof the Arsenale, within the special setupbyAntonio Mastrorocco, presents proposals from companies operatingand offering services in the world of second-hand and upcycling, spanning fashion and design with a focus that tiestogether

sustainability and business. The project is particularly aimed at stores increasingly interested in hosting second-hand corners and vintage furnishings.Among the companies already confirmed: 2Di Picche, A.N.G.E.L.O., A.N.G.E.L.O. Rework, Antonio Mastrorocco One Off, Velvet for Philosophers, Stefano Ghilardi Official.

Special Events at Pitti Uomo 105

The Guest designers: Luca Magliano and Steven Stokey-Daley

Luca Magliano, Founder and Creative Director of Magliano

ThedesignerfromBologna,bornin1987,LucaMaglianoisthedrivingspiritoftheMAGLIANObrand,whichdebutedatPittiUomoin2018andwasawardedwithLVMHKarlLagerfeldprizein2023.LucaMaglianowillstageaspecialeventinFlorence:anengagingfashionshowattheNelsonMandelaForum.“LucaMaglianohasanoutstandingabilitytodesigntheculturalandsocialcanonsusuallyassociatedwithItalianfashioninanoriginalway.Acentralfactorinthissenseishispenchantfortrueteamwork,”saysLapoCianchi,PittiImmagineDirectorofCommunicationsandEvents.(Seethededicatedpressrelease)

Steven Stokey-Daley, Founder and Creative Director ofS.S. Daley

Not even thirty years old yet already internationally esteemed, the Liverpudlian designer Steven Stokey-Daley will be bringing his ‘made in Britain’ collectionto Florence with a catwalkshow-event staged in the characteristic style of his eponymousS.S. Daleybrand,which was awarded the LVMH Prize for Young Designers in 2022. “Steven Stokey-Daley transforms the British Upper Class into a Queer fashion fantasy.Despite his youth, Steven’s project is characterized by an expressive maturity, an amused and eccentric reinterpretation of British Heritage, an indifference to gender stereotypes and a commitment to sustainability”.-Francesca Tacconi, Special Events Coordinator at Pitti Immagine.

(See the dedicated press release)

TODD SNYDER as Designer Showcase at Pitti Uomo 105Todd Snyder will be this edition’s Designer Showcasewith his eponymous brand. Already considered by industry insiders as one of the most influential American menswear designers of his generation, Todd Snyder will present the new collection in Florence, at the Stazione Leopolda, with a fashion show in his distinctive styleon the fair’s opening day, on January 9.

“Todd Snyder’s long-awaited return to the catwalkis one of the special events of our international men’s fashion and lifestyle event. This project is also Pitti’s recognition of a longand brilliant career, characterized by the ability to constantly renew itself in tune with the spirit of the time,” says Raffaello Napoleone, CEO of PItti Immagine.

(See the dedicated press release)

Among the special projects launching internationally at Pitti Uomo

GUESS JEANS

The iconic denim brand has chosen Pitti Uomo as a unique stage to launch the world premiere of the new GUESS JEANS line by Nicolai Marciano and a new marketing philosophy. This revolutionary and innovative project, championing sustainability and attention to the future, will be presented with a special installation at Fortezza da Basso and an event-exhibition at the Teatro Del Maggio.

TOD’S and AUTOMOBILI LAMBORGHINI

Tod’s and Automobili Lamborghini present the first Tod’s for Automobili Lamborghini collection.

And among the debuts at this edition:

ACHILLES ION GABRIEL

Debut Collection @ Pitti Uomo 105At Pitti Uomo in an exclusive preview, Achilles Ion Gabriel, the young Finnish designer already honored with prestigious awards, will showcase thedebut collection of his namesake brand,Achilles Ion

Gabriel.Described by industry insiders as “the surrealist footwear designer behind Camper andCamperlab,” Achilles IonGabrielwill present his FW 2024 collection through a cool and engaging runway show.

Fashion Research and CultureVELVET MI AMOR by Corinna and Stefano Chiassai

Stefano and Corinna Chiassai, father and daughter, both designers, present a project-installation at the Fortezzada Basso entirely dedicated to velvet, an ancient fabric thatover the centuries has transformed, acquiring -through new processes -ever more excellent performances. “VELVET MI AMOR” is also the title of a beautiful volume publishedby Dario Cimorelli Editore, accompanying a collection of garments where thetwo designers experiment with volume and photographic printing techniques on velvet.

Highlights@PittiUomo105Projectsmakingtheirdebut,importantreturns,anniversariesandspecialcollaborations.HereistheseriesofpremieresandspecialparticipationsstagedinJanuary:

_ WOOLRICH

The iconic brand returns to Pitti Uomo to present thenew collection and the latest from its world, with an independent space in the Central Square of the Fortezza.

_FAY ARCHIVEFay Archive participates for the first timeat Pitti Uomo, presenting its new collection and its inimitable workwear and outdoor attitude, with a special presentation at the Polveriera.

_ WP LAVORI IN CORSO

WP brings to Pitti Uomo the latestfrom brands Barbour, Filson, and Blundstone. Barbour x Baracuta: the two “English style” brands collaborate for the second time to create a capsule collection for Autumn-Winter 2024, combining Baracuta’s One and Only Original Harrington Jacket,the famous G9, with the iconic style and distinctive detailsof Barbour. Additionally, the collaboration between Barbour and Tokihito Yoshidawillbe presented for a new take on wax jackets. Filsonwill showcase its classic evergreen bags, as well as thick wool blankets in rustic tones made in the USA, and outerwear such as the Mackinaw, the Vest, the Down Cruiser, and a sneak preview of the new Filson Womanline for the upcomingFW24 season. Blundstone will present, in addition to the Classic and Vegan models, the Heritage, the All Terrain, and the Active ranges.

_ G-STAR RAW

Denim meets design in the new project by G-STAR RAW, making a return to Pitti Uomo. The brand teams up with Marteen Baas, one of the most influential creative minds of the twenty-first century (his works are part of the collections at the MoMA in New York and the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris). At Pitti Uomo, this collaboration will be unveiled through a series of artworks, created from denim waste and designed to amazeand provoke. It’s a confirmation of G-STAR RAW’s commitment to innovation andto respecting people and the planet. Because “there is no limit to what denim can do.”

_ BORSALINO

The brand that has always been synonymous with iconic men’s and women’s hat designs, a symbol of timeless elegance, returns to Pitti Uomo.

_ LYLE & SCOTTThe historic English knitwear brand celebrates its 150 years of history and excellence, showcasing itsproposals in an independent space at the Costruzioni Lorenesi._ ECOALF

The brand, which has been committed for over 15 years to making the fashion industry truly circular, presents a collection that captures the colors of nature during the colder months.

_ ROY ROGER’SThe brand returns to the ’80s, presenting the iconic 5-pocket jeans enriched with patches and stickers from its archive graphics. Strengthening the ’80s imagery is the denim used, with a retro “salt and pepper” effect typical of that decade. The collaboration between Roy Roger’s and Dave’s NY continues, proposingiconic models from the workwear world -a true intersection between the two brands -in highly researched fabrics._ BIKKEMBERGS

Bikkembergs returns to PittiUomo with a space where it will preview the style and design ofthe new concept store planned for future monobrand openings. Additionally, on Wednesday, January 10, there will be a live performance showcasing the new FW24 collections across all brand categories,from apparel to footwear, including jewelry, underwear, textile accessories, bags, and leather goods. During PittiUomo, collections from a new partner will also be on display._ DRYKORN

The German contemporary fashionbrand unveils its new collection of clothing and accessories, blending classic looks with elements that highlight uniqueness and sustainability.

_ SNOWPEAK

The Japanese camping brand, which promotes outdoor life as an antidote to stress, in addition to presenting its new products within theI GO OUTsection, invites everyone to take a coffee break in an outdoor space within theFortezza, in a setting that reflects its philosophy.

_ REPLUMÉ

In the Cortile del Cavaniglia, the brand synonymous with eco-sustainable down jackets returns with the special project “The Wounds of the Earth,” whichhighlights the conditions of our Planet through an installation inspired by the Messner Mountain Museum, the museum created at Plan de Corones by Zaha Hadid’s studio.

Andamong the special participations throughout the city:

_ VITALE BARBERIS CANONICO and CARUSO

On the occasion of its 360th anniversary, Vitale Barberis Canonico presents “The Saxon Club,” a project that celebrates a unique material: Saxon Merino wool, the ancestor of modern Australian merino sheep, known for its exceptional quality and royal history. Presented in its pure form as flannel, availablein 10 patterns inspired by the volumes of the company’s historical archive, it represents 10 milestones in thecenturies-old history of the woolen mill. This exclusive fabric is interpreted by Caruso‘s sartorial tradition and craftsmanship in a capsule collection featuring the iconic Aida jacket, and it will takecenter stageat a special event inan art gallery in Florence.

The NEW NAMES and RETURNS at Pitti Uomo include:

Again, Akman, Alpe Piano, Antos, Barbour, Blue De Gênes, Boltey, Bonheur, Borsalino, Boyde, Brightway, Channel Jumper, Cloth And Cut, Coltesse, Countrymade, D1 Milano, Danner,Denham,Dynamic Gabba, Eckhaus Latta, Fat Moose, Fay Archive, Gmbh, G-Star Raw, Guglielminotti, Guido Di Riccio, Hankalex, Helms, Inis MeainIreland, IsabelBenenato, Kiefermann, Lagomoro, Lovat & Green, Mark Kenly Domino Tan, Minnessak, Monofoo, Numero Uno, Open Era, Ouest Paris, Paltò, Patchouli By Claudio Cutuli, Penfield, Reference, Regal, Replumé, Saucony, Shangri-La Heritage, Stefan Cooke, Subu, Sunhouse, The Shoe Of Life By H.Katsukawa, Toga Pulla, TogaVirilis, Valette Studio, Woolrich, Yves Salomon.The international collaborations attheFortezza da Basso

The chapter of international collaborations at Pitti Uomo has been expanded and, at this edition, will be bringing to the Fortezza a special project from Germany.After the summer break, the leading Japanese

leatherworking companies are returning, and the presence of two established projects, Scandinavian Manifesto and J∞Quality, has been confirmed.

_New: NEUDEUTSCH

Dedicated to new-wave German Design is NEUDEUTSCH, a project curated for Pitti Uomo by JulianDaynov, creative director and trend scout. A special showcase in the Saladelle Nazioni will present garments, design objects, and lifestyle proposals by 17 brands, bringing the atmosphere and creativity of the most contemporary German scene to the Fortezza.The brands:Acceptance Letter Studio, Avenir, Budde, equality perfumes, FRNKOW, Haderlump, Hernán, International Citizen, j’ai mal à la tête, Marke, Muti, New Tendency, NOAM,OBS, Oftt, Sarah Illenberger, Sebastian Herkner. (See the dedicated press release)_ SCANDINAVIAN MANIFESTOThe most innovative Nordic fashion scene has been showcased at Pitti Uomo for several editions in the Scandinavian Manifesto exhibition project, one of Pitti Immagine’s most consolidated international collaborations. Once again, at this edition, there will be a new selection of brands, the result of the partnership between Pitti Uomo and Ciff x Revolver,the keyfair platform for Scandinavianfashion brands in Copenhagen. The protagonist brands already confirmed are: Adnym, Another Aspect, Forét, Isnurh,J. Lindenberg, Les Deux,Past Tense, The Original Playboy, Won Hundred.

_ J∞QUALITYJ∞QUALITY FACTORY BRAND PROJECT, the project that bringstogether 12 Japanese manufacturing companies certified as J∞QUALITY, returns to Pitti Uomo with a space on the Attic Floor of the Central Pavilion. For this edition, the presentation of Japanese craftsmanshipexcellence willbe once again curatedby Hirofumi Kurino (Humanos and senior advisor to United Arrows) and Masato Koyama, designerand founder of the HEUGN brand. Returning for the third season is the “New Chapter of Italia X Japan. AMC produced in Japan”project, also launched by Mr. Kurino, featuring the collaboration of two Japanese manufacturers involved in creating a capsule collection by Italian designer Aldo Maria Camillo.

_JAPAN LEATHER SHOWROOM“Creativity, Sustainability and Craftsmanship” is the theme of the project, led by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and promoting sustainable production within the leather goods sector in Japan, that brings four leather accessories brands to Pitti Uomo. In the Sala delle Nazioni, within the Superstyling section, Japan Leather Showroompresentsthe most exciting and conscious Made in Japan craftsmanship names capable of combining design and sustainability.

The brands: Brightway, Numero Uno, Regal Shoe&Co, The Shoe of Life by H.Katsukawa. _ DETROITISSIMI

After making its debut at the last edition,the Detroitissimispecial project is growing and will be bringing a collective of brands based in Detroit, Michigan -an important clothing and accessories manufacturing hub -to the Costruzioni Lorenesi. The number of protagonist entities and brands rises to 8, a selection which is testament to made-in-Detroit creativity-from handmade denim to accessories, to tailored lines to sustainable streetwear -presented by the College for Creative Studies (Ccs), a top-level institution that plays a key role in the educational and cultural sphere in the community of Detroit.

The protagonist brands are:B. May Bags, Boswell Millinery, Detroit Denim Co., Deviate, High’s Adventure Gear, K. Walker Collective,Modern Athlete, Stormy Kromer.

_ PROMAS

The special focus on French creativity is back, thanks to the collaboration with Promas French Menswear Fédération and DEFI, the French menswear development organization, which launched Promas LIST, a platform for connecting buyers and brands. A new selection of French brands is featured at Pitti Uomo 105,including debuting names such as Ouest Paris andValette Studio.

More international collaborations:

No Nation Fashion X Polimoda

The brand No Nation Fashion, originally conceived as a social project to support the inclusion of migrants and the creation of resilient and sustainable societies, in collaboration with the United Nations agency IOM (International Organization for Migration), is launching a capsule collection of sixoutfits in partnershipwith Polimoda and its students. The project aims to promote fashion that transcends borders and connects people and cultures. The collection will be presented at the Fortezza da Basso withan installation curated by Polimoda and IOM (International Organization for Migration).

At the Fortezza in collaboration with Pitti Immagine:

_ HISTORES at Pitti Uomo 105

The association that groups together around 45 Italian multi-brand stores, returns to the Fortezza da Basso with a space dedicated to the new course of Hindustrie, the association’s private label.Leveraging the experience gained from collaborations with brands like Herno,Fedeli, Paul&Shark, Kired, Valstar, as well as many other menswear and womenswear brands, the association is growing and strengthening through a solid network of relationships among its members. The exchange of ideas and experiences amongthe members serves as a source of motivation and improvement for everyone, especially in a challengingseason, not only for the retail industry but the entire supply chain. “Histores is both business and family: it’s incredible how the bond and camaraderie that brought some of us together over three years ago, amid apandemic, have evolved into a daily exchange of experience and professionalism, support, personal andprofessional growth, and more. And that makes all the difference. We are happy to return to Pitti and do it stronger than ever; we know we are not alone in such a challenging period,” says Marco Inzerillo, President of Histores.During the event, the association’s general assembly will take place with the presentation of new capsulecollections anda special cocktail event held in collaboration with Pitti.

_ THE BEST SHOPS -CAMERA BUYER ITALIAAt this edition of Pitti Uomo Pitti Immagine’s consolidated collaboration also continues with Camera Buyer Italia, the association that unites and represents the best luxury multi-brand stores in Italy in order to offer members a series of welcome to theFortezza da Basso services during their visit to the fair.

The initiatives of fashion schools in the city

POLIMODA presentsAN/ARCHIVE EVENT ONE

On the occasion of Pitti Uomo 105, from January 9to 11, at the Manifattura Tabacchi, Polimoda is offering a preview of its future research center dedicated to the study of fashion, which will revolutionize the concept and experience of the archive. AN/ARCHIVE EVENT ONE will revolve around the theme of The Body and it will provide a multidisciplinary experience that exploresthe relationship between fashion and the human body. The event will feature works by artists, fashion designers, and researchers from various fields, including olfactory art and choreography. Visitors will also be able to see iconic garments from top contemporary designers and attend a series of talks.

ISTITUTO MARANGONI FIRENZE

PresentsDIS-CYCLING in collaboration withPARDGROUP andCARTIER

Students from Istituto Marangoni Firenze, guided by visual artist Maurizio Galimberti, will be creating three installations for the Cartier boutique in Via Strozzi. To promote sustainability, the installations will be made using waste materials provided by Pardgroup andfrom Cartier’s previous fittings. The project aims to promote sustainability by combining art,fashion and innovation and emphasizing upcycling as the core of the creative process. The installation will integrate some of Cartier’s iconic creations with photomosaics created by Galimberti. From January 9 to 14, Cartier Boutique (Via Degli Strozzi, 36R, Florence).

Many events are yet to be revealed on Pitti Uomo’s calendar. Among the initiatives around the city:

_On Wednesday, January 10 (from 6:00 PM), the “Captain Blues -Live Music Party”presented by Blues Barber -Proraso and Captain Santorswill take place at the Manifattura Tabacchi (Via delle Cascine 35).



